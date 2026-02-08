GCC Expands Free Public Toilet Network to 474 Locations with 5,176 Seats

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has expanded its Public Toilet Management Project to 474 locations across the city, providing 5,176 free toilet seats, in a major effort to improve sanitation and eliminate open defecation. The project, which combines infrastructure expansion with strict maintenance protocols, has been implemented in phases. Last year, the Corporation opened free public toilets at 260 locations with 3,271 seats. This year, 214 additional locations with 1,905 seats were made operational, taking the total to 474 locations and 5,176 seats.

A senior GCC official said the scale-up would continue rapidly and aims to ensure that safe, clean toilets are available within easy reach across Chennai. By the end of June, we plan to expand this to 1,262 locations with 10,437 seats,” the official said.

All the toilets under the project are free of charge and have been designed after field inspections in crowded and high-usage areas such as markets, transport corridors and public spaces. The facilities are built to withstand Chennai’s heat and monsoon conditions.

“We have ensured barrier-free access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, along with facilities for children and transgender persons. Proper lighting and ventilation have been prioritised to improve safety and comfort. Dedicated staff have been deployed at each toilet location for maintenance. Sanitation workers are provided with protective gear such as gloves, masks and boots, and receive regular training on safety practices, chemical handling and personal hygiene, ''he said.

Each facility is equipped with a QR code–based feedback and grievance redressal system, allowing users to register complaints or suggestions digitally. Officials said complaints are resolved within a stipulated time frame, with updates shared with users.

In February last year, the GCC council meeting had passed the resolution for the project in four phases. The GCC has already implemented the phase I of the projects in the zones including Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka and Teynampet (Only Marina) at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore.

According to the resolution, at least 285 toilets in Manali, Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet will be maintained at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore in Phase II.

In Phase III at least 395 toilets in Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Teynampet (except Marina) will be established at a total of Rs 467.99 crore and in Phase IV at least 322 toilets in Adyar, Valasaravakkam. Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones spending Rs 395 crore.

Currently, the GCC maintains 3270 toilet seats under the PPP project while it has a total of 7471 toilet seats in 866 locations in the city for the public use.

Meanwhile, the initiative has drawn mixed reactions from the public, highlighting the need for proper maintenance. Ramesh, an auto-rickshaw driver in T. Nagar, said “For drivers and passengers, this is very useful. If maintenance continues like this, it will be a big relief”. “The facility is useful, but during peak hours it becomes dirty very quickly. Cleaning should be more frequent, especially in busy areas,” he added.

Viswanathan from Valasaravakkam said that during some days the toilet would be clean, but on other days there would be no staff in the morning. Without regular cleaning, people hesitate to use it. Water availability will also be a big concern to maintain proper maintenance,'' he said.

Residents can request the construction of public toilets in their localities by calling the GCC helpline in 1913.“Public participation is crucial. Requests from citizens help us identify gaps and plan facilities where they are most needed,” an official said.