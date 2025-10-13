Foxconn to Invest Rs 15,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Group will invest around Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, creating 14,000 high-value jobs in its next phase of expansion.

Foxconn delegation visiting the state announced an investment commitment of Rs15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, accelerating emerging tech manufacturing of the state. This will create 14,000 high-value new jobs, with a special focus on engineering graduates and highly skilled youth, state industries minister TRB Rajaa said on Monday.

The company would also establish the first-ever “Foxconn Desk” in India at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion, to ensure faster coordination, investor facilitation, and mission-mode engagement across projects.

The group is into assembling products for major technology companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Dell.