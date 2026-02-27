 Top
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Joins DMK

Tamil Nadu
27 Feb 2026 10:11 AM IST

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Chennai: Three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party in 2022, on Friday joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Panneerselvam, a trusted confidant of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, after unsuccessfully struggling for over 3 years to join his parent outfit again, joined the DMK.
OPS joined the DMK along with his supporters.
