Former I-T Officer Joins Vijay’s Party, Gets Plum Post

Chennai: A former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, K G Arunraj, was appointed as the Propaganda and Policy General Secretary of the Tamilga Vetri Kazhagam by party president Vijay, who also announced three former MLAs, two from the AIADMK and DMK, a former judge and a trustee of a private engineering college joining the party.

In a message on X, Vijay said Arunraj would work under the guidance of party general secretary N Anand and called upon the cadre and functionaries to cooperate with him. However sources said that the former IRS officer had been helping Vijay for quite some time, particularly in getting official work at the Union Government offices like Election Commission done.

Sources also added that Vijay first met Arunraj as the income tax officer leading a team that went to conduct raids in 2020 in connection with a tax evasion charge. No charges were made out against Vijay in that crackdown for which the interrogation was held at Neyveli disrupting the shooting for the film, 'Master.'

Subsequently both of them became friends and it has now resulted in the former officer, who later left the services, joining the party and getting the plum post.

Another person whom Vijay welcomed into the party was N Marie Wilson, Managing Director of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology and son-in-law of the late Jeppiar who founded several institutions, while another new entrant C Subash was a judge of Tamil Nadu Judicial Services.

The former MLAs are R Rajalakshmi of AIADMK, S David Selvan of DMK and A Sridharan, who founded the Dravida Murpooku Makkal Katchi after serving as MLA representing AIADMK from Valparai.

Vijay also appointed secretaries for six of the party districts as part of the ongoing work on strengthening the intraparty infrastructure aimed at facing the 2026 Assembly elections.