Forest Dept Signs MoU With Rotary

CHENNAI: Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged on Friday in the presence of Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests for collaborations focusing on two key initiatives - participation of Rotary Clubs in urban tree planting activities across Tamil Nadu, strategic planning, development and maintenance of Nanmangalam Eco Park, Chennai.

Through this partnership, Rotary Clubs will support the ‘Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM)’ in identifying, planting, developing and maintaining green spaces and biodiversity across the State, thereby contributing to the State Government’s goal of increasing green cover and promoting sustainable environmental stewardship.

Rotary clubs would also play an important role in ‘post-planting maintenance, community awareness, citizen engagement and environmental stewardship programmes’, working in coordination with the Forest Department and District Green Committees, an official press release said.

The collaboration reflected the shared commitment of the State Government and Rotary Clubs to strengthen ecological sustainability, improve urban biodiversity, promote environmental education, support climate change mitigation and encourage community participation in greening initiatives.

The MoUs were signed by Ambalavanan, District Governor Nominee Designate, Rotary District 3233, and I Anwardeen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Mission Director, Green Tamil Nadu Mission with Anurag Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Guru Swamy Dabbala, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Green Tamil Nadu Mission and Rotary leaders attending the event.