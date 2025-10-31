Ford Returns to Tamil Nadu With Full Throttle!

Chennai: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the US automobile giant, Ford, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday for setting up a Next Gen engine manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore at its plant in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district.

Welcoming Ford back to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in a message on X: ‘This major investment will create 600 direct jobs and build on Tamil Nadu’s robust automobile ancillary ecosystem’.

Ford’s decision to choose India’s automobile capital for production of such futuristic engines through the powerful comeback renewed a long and trusted partnership and was another testimony for Tamil Nadu’s industrial prowess and its indispensable position in the global manufacturing supply chain, he said.

The MoU was signed in the Secretariat at a meeting organized by the Industries Investment Promotion and Commerce Department since the Chief Minister had requested the top honchos of Ford to restart their operations in the State when he met them during his visit to the US in September, 2024.

Ford exited the Indian market in 2021 after a long presence in the country that involved producing cars and engines at its two plants in Maraimalai Nagar and Gujarat since 1995 when it entered into a joint venture with Mahindra and Mahindra.

Now it had come again to manufacture futuristic engines at the Maraimalai Nagar plant at the behest of Stalin.