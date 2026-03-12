Food Minister Holds Talks on LPG Shortage

Chennai:The three major oil companies, India Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petrol, confessed that they had supply of domestic LPG cylinders for only days and that there was an acute shortage of commercial cylinder and suggested adaptation of fuel saving methods and use of alternative energy resources like electricity to tide over the present crisis caused by the Gulf war.

State Food Minister R Chakrapaani held a discussion on the present LPG shortage with a wide range of stakeholders like business houses, the oil companies, suppliers and others and wanted the union government to ensure that there was no shortage of LPG that would inconvenience the people.



Tamil Nadu has 2,24,46,960 domestic consumers, 4,75,527 commercial consumers of which 27,329 are hotels and restaurants. Industrial houses account for 55,117 LPG connections and educational institutions account for 15,703 connections, the meeting was told.



Participants thanked the State government for taking them into confidence on the situation with regard to LPG stocks and supplies.



The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other senior government officers from various departments.

