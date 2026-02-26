Fishing in Rameswaram Suspended for Katchatheevu Festival

Rameswaram: Fishermen will be banned from fishing from Thursday until Saturday in view of the upcoming Katchatheevu festival.

A total of 3,996 pilgrims will leave Rameswaram for Katchatheevu Friday for the St. Anthony’s temple festival there.

The annual festival begins Friday, with flag-hoisting. In all, 3,589 people are travelling from Tamil Nadu in 92 ferries and 307 people in 26 foreign boats to participate in the festival.

All the boats are being inspected Wednesday and Thursday so that the pilgrims from Rameswaram will have the checks completed Friday morning.

In view of the festival, fisheries department officials have announced that fishing permits will not be issued from Thursday until Saturday. As a result, more than 700 boats have been stopped from fishing at the Rameswaram port.