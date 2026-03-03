Fiscal Targets Need More Correction With Smaller FY26 Nominal GDP Under New Series

Chennai: The nominal GDP estimate of FY26 has come down to Rs. 345 lakh crore in the revised series compared to the Rs. 357 lakh crore in the old series. With this, the fiscal deficit will need 20 bps correction to achieve its annual target and debt-to-GDP ratio needs two percentage points additional consolidation.

As per the new series released by the government, India’s nominal GDP for FY26 has become smaller at Rs 345 lakh crore compared to the older estimate of Rs 357 lakh crore.

The lower nominal GDP base has direct implications for fiscal metrics. Since the denominator is now smaller than assumed in the Budget, both the fiscal deficit-to-GDP and debt-to-GDP ratios mechanically rise. To maintain the FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, the government would need an additional correction of under 20 basis points. More significantly, achieving the medium-term debt target of around 50% plus or minus 1 per cent will require roughly two percentage points of extra consolidation by FY31, said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.

While expenditure allocations are unlikely to change immediately, the government may recalibrate spending or rely on stronger nominal GDP growth—estimated at above 10% for FY27—to manage ratios. Encouragingly, gross market borrowing for FY27 could be lower than budgeted due to ongoing debt conversions.

“We'll have to really wait and watch and see how the revenue situation unfolds over the course of the year and what happens to expenditure. It will also depend on what the nominal GDP growth for FY27 turns out to be. We've taken a number slightly higher than 10%. If nominal GDP grows faster, then that can possibly take care of some of the additional fiscal consolidation which is required. I think we'll have to wait and see what the government suggests,” she said.

However, the gross market borrowings for FY27 is likely to be lower than what had been penciled into the budget.

The shrinkage in nominal GDP in FY26 under the new series reflects downward revisions in key services segments—particularly trade, hotels, transport, communication and services (THTCS), followed by public administration, defence and other services. Within industry, construction and electricity have seen a 4–5% size reduction. On the expenditure side, the largest correction has been in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), both in level and growth, moderating from the earlier 7% trend that had seemed inconsistent with subdued corporate commentary.