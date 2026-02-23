Finally, 5,67,07,380 Voters in the List

Chennai: In the final electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday after a prolonged Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive that started on October 27, 2025, the State had a total voter strength of 5,67,07,380 with women outnumbering men and Shozhinganallur constituency having the highest and Harbour constituency the lowest number of voters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said.

While the gender wise breakup of the electorate was Male 2,77,38,925, Female : 2,89,60,838 and Third Gender : 7,617, the number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years was 12.51 lakh, electors marked as Persons with Disability 4.63 lakh and senior citizen electors (85+) 3.99 lakh, she said in a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.

Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has 5,36,991 electors (Male: 2,62,621; Female: 2,74,254; Third Gender: 116, while Avadi Assembly Constituency in Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772 electors (Male: 2,09,662; Female: 2,19,035; Third Gender: 75) comes next.

The lowest number of electors are in Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai district with 1,16,896 voters ( 58,221 men 58,620 women and 55 from the third gender) and the second lowest is Egmore (SC) Assembly Constituency of Chennai District with 1,34,879 electors (Male: 65,677; Female: 69,149; Third Gender: 53).

The CEO said that as on October 27, 2025, there were 6,41,14,587 electors enrolled in the Electoral Roll and after completion of the Enumeration Phase under SIR 2026, the draft roll was published on December 19, 2025 having a total number of electors as 5,43,76,756.

Subsequently, during the period for filing of claims and objections, 27.53 lakh eligible electors were added and 4.23 lakh ineligible electors deleted from December 19, 2025, to January 30, 2016, and the Final Electoral Roll, 2026, was published on February 23, she said.

The period of Continuous Updation has started on February 23 and all eligible citizens who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2026, but do not find their names in the Electoral Rolls can apply by visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form – 6 or by applying online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or through ‘Voter Helpline App” available in google play store or through BLOs.

For any election related clarification, the public may contact the dedicated toll free helpline number 1950 uniformly across the State and the State Contact Center is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll free number 1800-4252-1950.

Voters can check the final electoral roll, available in CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in. and verify if their names figure in the Electoral Roll and, if required, submit applications for inclusion (Form-6), correction (Form-8), or deletion (Form-7) through online or offline modes.

First time electors in the age group 18-19 years and existing electors who have applied for corrections or have shifted to Tamil Nadu will be issued EPICs through Speed Post to their registered residential address.

Any appeal against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer can be preferred before the District Magistrate within 15 days under section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 read with Rule 27 of the Registration of the Electors Rules, 1960. If dissatisfied with the first appeal decision, a second appeal may be preferred before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the District Magistrate’s order.