Final Electoral List On Feb. 23 For TN

Tamil Nadu
15 Feb 2026 10:47 PM IST

The Commission directed that names falling under the category of “logical discrepancies” be displayed at gram panchayat offices, public places and sub-division offices, including ward offices in urban areas: Reports

Election Commission of India — DC File

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has invited objections to the draft electoral lists for 10 days, in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court. The final electoral roll will be published on February 23, with January 1 as the qualifying date.

The Commission directed that names falling under the category of “logical discrepancies” be displayed at gram panchayat offices, public places and sub-division offices, including ward offices in urban areas.

Individuals identified under this category have been permitted to submit relevant documents or objections within 10 days from the date of display. Objections may be filed in person or through authorised representatives, including Booth Level Agents (BLAs), along with a brief explanation of the discrepancy.

Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary Archana Patnaik reiterated that affected persons should be given an opportunity to respond within the stipulated period before the final publication of the electoral roll-on February 23.


