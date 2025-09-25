Fight For Supremacy Continues In PMK

CHENNAI: The one-upmanship between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss continued unabated as both the factions asserted their supremacy through various ways particularly with the son removing the leader, deputy leader and whip of the party in the Assembly and writing to the Speaker M Appavu to make the necessary changes in the records on Thursday.

The same day, party MLA and State Joint General secretary, R Arul, in a party letterhead mentioning Ramadoss as founder and president, wrote to the Chief Secretary seeking enhanced police protection to the party founder at his Thailapuram Garden residence and also during his travels to other places.

Arul referred to the turmoil in the party and said that there was a threat to Ramadoss, who had been running the party successfully for 46 years and had earned the goodwill of the people and leaders of other political parties.

Ramadoss, in the meantime, gave a clarion call to his party cadre and supporters to launch a protest demanding the restoration of the 10.5 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars within the 20 percent Most Backward Classes (MBC) quota, which was scrapped following a court order.

Accusing the DMK government of not making any efforts to restore the exclusive reservation despite his meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin and writing a series of letters, he said till the caste census was taken the 10.5 percent quota for Vanniyars should be in force as the MBC list had 108 castes in it.

Meanwhile Anbumani Ramadoss raised an issue over the State government filling up vacancies arising in government and public sector offices in 20 districts, including Chennai, on contract basis through an organization called Overseas Manpower Corporation and said that it rang the death knell for reservation in government jobs.

While both the son and father were trying their best to capture the imagination of the PMK supporters and voters through the political activities, the Election Commission of India has seemingly recognized the leadership of Anbumani Ramadoss, giving him the leg up though Ramadoss is continuing to claim that the founder has more powers in the party.