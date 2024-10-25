Faux Pas Continue To Plague Tamil Anthem

Chennai: Less than a week after a controversy broke out over the rendering of the Tamil anthem, an official event at the State Secretariat on Friday saw the singers goofing up by mispronouncing a few words in the lyrics, impelling the chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, to ask for singing the song once again.

Asked about the faux pas later, Udhayanidhi Stalin told the media that it was due to a technical fault and it was not committed by the singers. Since the microphone did not work properly, the voice broke at three or four points and hence they were asked to sing the anthem all over again, he said.

Even as the anthem was being rendered by three women at the start of the function organized to present certificates for those who had completed their courses under the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, the Deputy Chief Minister flinched when certain words like ‘kandamithil’ and ‘pugazh manakka’ were mispronounced.

Later, he asked the secretary of Programme Implementation Department Darez Ahmed to make the singers render the anthem again.

It was the same venue, the Nammakkal Kavignar Maligai, that witnessed a kerfuffle following an earthquake scare triggered by a fissure that developed in the first floor due to an air crack on Thursday.

Earlier a flaw in the rendering of ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’ on October 19 at the Doordarshan office in Chennai had also created a controversy, leading to the Doordarshan office apologizing for the mistake of skipping a line during the singing of the anthem.

At the certificate distribution event of the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over post graduate degrees on Public Policy and Management to 19 young academics. He said Chief Minister M K Stalin had allocated Rs 6.5 crore for the programme.