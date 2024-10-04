Extreme Weather Fuels Surge in ACs, Water Heater Sales

Chennai: Extreme weather conditions induced by climate change are leading to high sales in consumer durable segments like air conditioners and water heaters.

Room air conditioners are expected to see a record high sales of 12- 12.5 million units in FY25, growing 20 to 25 per cent over last year. FY2024 is estimated to have ended with a volume of 9.5-10 million, witnessing a healthy volume growth of 10-15 per cent, finds ICRA.

Some of the air conditioner brands had witnessed two-fold growth during the summer due to searing heat. Early onset of summer in March 2024 compared to the normal arrival time of April, helped push up volumes in FY2024 compared to earlier estimates. The sales in northern India contribute more to the summer season due to high temperatures coupled with the higher number of heat wave days. Summer sales and the positive outlook for the festive season, will support the FY25 sales.

Structural drivers such as rising temperature levels, growing need for number of RACs per household, increasing urbanisation, disposable incomes and easier consumer financing options are set to drive the long-term industry growth. This apart, replacement demand with rising preference for energy-efficient models continues to be a crucial factor. Current domestic India’s household RAC capacity is 18-19 million units on an annual basis, which is likely to increase to 25-26 million by FY2027.

According to the industry, the sale of water heaters also are rising ahead of the winter. “The festival sales of consumer durables constitute a high percentage of annual sales across the industry, and water heater sales typically see an increase during the last three months of the year,” said Parag Kulkarni, Senior Vice President-International and President, A. O. Smith India.