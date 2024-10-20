 Top
Tamil Nadu
19 Oct 2024 8:50 PM GMT
The State government has announced an extra holiday on November 1, Friday, for its offices, public sector organisations, schools, colleges and educational institutions for the benefit of people visiting their home towns to celebrate Deepavali that falls on October 31.

Chennai:The State government has announced an extra holiday on November 1, Friday, for its offices, public sector organisations, schools, colleges and educational institutions for the benefit of people visiting their home towns to celebrate Deepavali that falls on October 31.

The extra holiday for Deepavali will make the festival season a long weekend as those working for five days a week would get a long leave for four continuous days. Those working on Saturdays, however, will get a two-day break for the festival.

The government, however, announced that those closing on November 1 would function on the next Saturday on November 9 to compensate for the loss of a working day.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
