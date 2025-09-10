Exports of Essentials and Perishables Hit by Nepal Uprising

Chennai: The Nepal uprising and subsequent closure of land and air routes is a worry for the $1.9 billion exports from India. However, the transport of perishable goods through the borders is a bigger challenge in the short term. Travel plans to the mountain country are on hold for the time being.

“As of now, the land routes to Nepal are closed, the curfew is continuing, and the country-bound flights also have stopped operating. Exports of goods, including petrol, diesel, and steel could worsen the supply situation in Nepal,” said Ajay Sahai, director general of FIEO.

Indian exports valued $1.9 billion mainly consists of petroleum products, iron and steel, automobiles and of this petroleum products account for one-third of the exports. While Indian exporters can wait a week or 10 days for the situation in Nepal to normalize, the transport of perishables like fruits, vegetables and other edible goods is a major challenge. These goods are transported mostly through the borders from West Bengal and Bihar.

Those who have been exporting these goods will have to find alternative markets in the short-term and the Nepal customers will have to rely on the domestic supply.

Apart from trade, tourism might take a hit in the short to medium term till the political situation improves. Travel industry is seeing cancellation or postponement of bookings. Getting back Indian travelers stuck in the country is currently a challenge for the government with the airline operations getting affected.