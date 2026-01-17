EPS Springs A Surprise With Early Manifesto

CHENNAI: An increased monthly assistance of Rs 2000 for women and free bus rides for men were among the five surprise announcements made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who released the first instalment of his party manifesto for the Assembly elections on Saturday, ahead of the others and sending shock waves in the political arena.

The other three promises that Edappadi give to the electorate of Tamil Nadu were free housing for the homeless, including concrete houses for men from Dalit families who set up homes after marriage, increase the number of work days under the 100-day work scheme to 150 days and scheme to provide a subsidy of Rs 25,000 for five lakh women buying two-wheelers

Since the benefits could touch the lives of all sections of people, it could make an impact among the voters who could be swayed by the promises that had come way ahead of the other parties, particularly the ruling DMK whose popular schemes like the Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and free bus rides of women could take a beating.

The subsidy for women buying two-wheelers is a sort of revival of an old AIADMK scheme named after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and could increase the popularity of the AIADMK among the women voters as it would improve women’s mobility, a serious issue for them.

Reacting to Palaniswami’s announcement of the first instalment of election promises, State Minister for Natural Resources and Minerals S Regupathy said that it was an acknowledgement of the welfare measures initiated by the DMK government since the manifesto is only a repetition of the DMK’s schemes.

The Minister recalled Palaniswami mocking at the buses painted in pink to help women identify those offering the free rides for them as ‘lipstick’ buses and also alleging that the DMK was taking the people for a ride by announcing schemes like the Rs 1000 monthly assistance to women that could not be implemented and said he was now replicating the same schemes because he has run out of ideas.

Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa said that though the AIADMK had formed a committee to prepare the manifesto for the Assembly election, Palaniswami, lacking confidence on the abilities of the committee members, had just taken the DMK’s successful schemes as role models and come up with the election promises for 2026 though in the past the party would wait for the release of DMKs manifesto to replicate it.

Union Minister L Murugan, when asked about Palaniswami releasing the first part of his party manifesto, said that he welcomed the move.