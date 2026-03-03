EPS Rules Out Taking Sasikala into Alliance

CHENNAI: Ruling out the possibility of admitting the new party recently launched by V K Sasikala into the AIADMK-NDA alliance by saying that the matter itself was not discussed at the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Speaking to the media at the Delhi airport, on his way back home after the meeting with Shah, on Tuesday, Palaniswami said that more parties were expected to join their coalition.

He discussed the election scene in Tamil Nadu with Amit Shah at his house and seat sharing talks had not yet started in the NDA, he said pointing out that the elections had not been announced.

Asked about BJP State president Nainar Nagenthiran’s statement that seat sharing talks would start only after the election dates were announced, he said there was nothing wrong with their alliance.

Asked why he had made it alone to New Delhi unlike the past when he would be a part of a large party contingent, he said he departed from Madurai after attending the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence came alone.

At the meeting, he said, they discussed the strategy to be adopted for the elections and ruled out any confusion in the NDA. He learnt from media reports that there was confusion only in the DMK alliance, he said.