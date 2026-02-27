EPS Promises Welfare Measures for Muslims

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday strongly defended his party’s alliance with the BJP and said his government would carry out welfare measures for Muslims, despite the alliance, which he described as an arrangement only to avert splitting of Opposition votes.

Addressing a public meeting on Radial Road in Pallavaram, he said the AIADMK was beyond caste and religion and it had carried out several schemes for Muslims, including providing funds for Haj pilgrimage.

The AIADMK leader predicted that cases would be filed against local administration minister K.N. Nehru as soon as Assembly elections were announced, and hinted that he could be arrested immediately.

Palaniswami said the DMK government did not file cases against Nehru despite the Enforcement Directorate asking the DGP to do so. However, once the elections are announced and the model code of conduct comes into force, FIR would be recorded against Nehru, he said, adding “You know what will happen after that,” hinting that Nehru could be arrested soon.

He said though former minister Senthil Balaji was not a minister now, he was covertly acting as minister for two departments.

He also claimed that it was the AIADMK government which developed industries in Tamil Nadu that led to the generation of employment for youth. But, the DMK government is deceiving the people by claiming that it had attracted investments. Yet, it refuses to release a report on the investments attracted and the employment generated in Tamil Nadu, he charged.