EPS Mocks Stalin’s Claim Of DMK’s ‘Ideological Alliance’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said the DMK has taught a lesson to the parties supporting him for the last 10 years, by reducing the number of seats for them, while giving more seats to parties that joined the alliance recently.

Introducing the AIADMK candidates for the Chengalpet and Kanchipuram districts at a public meeting at Tambaram on Saturday evening, he questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s description of his front as an ‘ideological alliance’. If the alliance parties have the same ideology, why do they oppose each other in Kerala, he asked.

He asked the youth to differentiate between cinema and real life, adding cinema should be forgotten after watching it. The AIADMK leader said cinema was like an illusion which would disappear from the screen, in an apparent advice to the fans of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay.

The AIADMK government set up 11 medical colleges in 10 years, but the DMK government could not bring one medical college, he charged. The AIADMK government under him faced numerous hardships, including drought, cyclones and Covid-19 pandemic. Stalin is asking people about their dreams and the people’s dream is the removal of his government, Palaniswami said.

“I am a farmer who knows the value of each rupee. I toiled hard and gradually rose to the present position. We entered the Assembly in 1989 at the same time. Stalin rose to the present position because his father was a Chief Minister. He is still banking on the support base of his father. Does he have any identity other than his father’s name?” the AIADMK leader said.

Countering Stalin’s slogan of a contest between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said this is an Assembly election and not an election for Delhi. He recalled that the DMK was in alliance with the BJP in the 2001 Assembly elections.