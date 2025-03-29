EPS kept off the debate on Waqf Act resolution: CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami did not take part in the debate on Special Assembly resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill but was present with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who would be actually moving the Bill in Parliament, at that time, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Iftar event organized at his Kolathur Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said Palaniswami, who was earlier claiming that his party would be ruling the State next, was now saying it would be the prime opposition party, thus giving the fight for the first place and settling for the second place.

So the competition now was for the second place after the elections as they had all conceded victory to the DMK, he said, accusing Palaniswami of making a secret plan on the night before the resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Wakf Bill was moved in the Assembly. Since their leader was with Amit Shah, the party MLAs were caught in a dilemma and were unable to decide on extending support to the resolution or not, he said.

Anyway they supported the resolution, moved by him. and he thanked them for the gesture, Stalin said, he also thanked Palaniswami for taking up the issue relating to the continuation of the two-language policy with Amit Shah.