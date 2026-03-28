EPS Claims Surge In Support At Public Meeting

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday intensified his election campaign in support of candidates contesting under the National Democratic Alliance, led by the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party. After campaigning in Mylapore earlier this week, Palaniswami toured the Alandur and Tambaram Assembly constituencies and addressed a public meeting at Nanganallur in the evening.

Arriving at the venue around 5.50 pm, his campaign vehicle moved slowly through a large crowd before he began speaking at 6.14 pm. He concluded his address at 6.46 pm.

Claiming a surge in public support, Palaniswami described Alandur as an AIADMK stronghold and said his earlier speech in Mylapore had “created fear” in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He alleged that the DMK-led alliance was struggling with seat-sharing negotiations, even after prolonged discussions, while the AIADMK alliance finalised its arrangements within four days.

Targeting the ruling DMK, he accused it of presiding over rising prices, high taxation and large-scale borrowing. He claimed the state had accumulated debts of Rs. 5 lakh crore and described the government as one driven by “collection, commission and corruption”.

Highlighting his tenure, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government managed crises such as drought, cyclones and the Covid-19 pandemic, providing free essentials and financial aid to families.

He also cited infrastructure achievements, including the expansion of Chennai Metro Rail and key road projects, alleging that several initiatives launched under his leadership were stalled by the present government.

He further accused the DMK regime of failing to act on corruption allegations flagged by enforcement agencies and courts, and claimed that law and order had deteriorated, with rising drug-related activities and concerns over women’s safety.

Palaniswami criticised what he termed “dynastic politics” in the DMK and contrasted it with his own rise through party ranks. Urging voters to back the AIADMK and its allies, he expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in the Assembly elections and that the AIADMK will form the government in Tamil Nadu.



