Election of 6 Rajya Sabha Members Announced

Chennai: The State Assembly secretariat announced the election of the six official candidates nominated to the Rajya Sabha and said that they will fill the vacancies caused by the six members who will retire on April 2 on expiry of their term of office in the Upper House.

A communique from the Assembly secretariat on Monday gave the names of the candidate elected unopposed as: Constandine Ravindran (DMK), Christopher Manickam (Congress), L K Sudhish (DMDK), M Thambi Durai (AIADMK), Trichi Siva (DMK) and Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK).