Elathur, TN’s 3rd Biodiversity Heritage Site

Chennai:The State Government notified Elathur Lake, spanning 37.42.50 hectares in Erode district, as the State’s third Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) on Monday, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s leadership in conservation and sustainable heritage management and safeguarding the lake’s biodiversity, ecological role and cultural significance to ensure it remained a legacy for future generations.

The notification, issued under Section 37(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, makes Elathur, which is an ecological hotspot and a vital habitat for migratory and resident birds, aquatic species, and diverse wetland ecosystems, the third BHS in the State followed by Arittapatti which was notified in November 2022 and Kasampatti, notified in March 2025.



Releasing the notification on Monday, Minister for Forests and Khadi, R S Rajakannappan said that bestowing the BHS status on Elathur was a celebration of the wisdom of the local communities who had lived in harmony with the extraordinary wealth of species and habitats it sheltered the for centuries.

The recognition would bring pride to the people of Erode and strengthen their role as guardians of a lake that sustained life, culture, and livelihoods, he said, adding that the government was determined to safeguard such unique ecosystems, ensuring that the natural heritage continued to inspire and support generations to come.

BHS status did not restrict traditional practices or customary usage by local communities but enhanced ecological balance and improved quality of life and Elathur Lake’s landscape of deep waters, shallow margins, mudflats, and rocky stretches supported rich biodiversity, an official press release said.



Around 5,000 birds gathered here during peak migratory seasons and the lake sheltered 187 bird species like the endangered Steppe Eagle, two vulnerable species - River Tern and Greater Spotted Eagle - and five near threatened species such as the Asian Woolly necked Stork, Red-necked Falcon, Painted Stork, Oriental Darter, and Black-headed Ibis, the release said.



Flagship species like Northern Pintail, Garganey, Wagtails, Sandpipers, Warblers, Bar-headed Goose, Green-winged Teal, Shoveler, Wigeon, Shrike, and various migratory raptors were also sheltered by the site that hosted 38 plant species, 35 butterfly species, 12 dragonflies, 12 damselflies, 12 reptiles, 7 mammals, amphibians, fishes, and several invertebrates, it said.



Granting the BHS status to Elathur Lake, which also acted as a living repository of genetic diversity, contributing to resilience and climate adaptation, was part of the State’s extensive efforts to protect biodiversity in the State in varied ways. Apart from notifying the maximum Ramsar sites in India, getting an endangered species conservation fund were some of the milestone efforts that preceded the recognition of Elathur.



BHS are ecologically significant areas, home to unique and fragile ecosystems that protect rare, threatened, and keystone species, preserve evolutionary importance, and reinforce cultural ties with nature and the recognition instils pride among local communities, strengthens conservation ethics, and ensures that traditional livelihoods flourish alongside ecological sustainability.



The Elathur Town Panchayat had passed a resolution on January 21 seeking the notification, reflecting the strong local conservation values, and the District Collector had endorsed the notification through a letter on January 28. The lake’s protection not only secured ecological benefits but also sustains cultural traditions and heritage values linked to the ecosystem, the release said.

The notification was released in the presence of Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change & Forests, Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, and Mita Bannerjee, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, among others.