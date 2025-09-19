ED Raids Sasikala’s Benami

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Chennai and Hyderabad on Thursday as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged Rs 200 crore bank fraud and benami assets probe against V K Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and others.

At least ten premises to a person named GRK Reddy, related to the Marg group and an alleged benami of Sasikala, in Chennai and Hyderabad were being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI had filed an FIR in the bank fraud case in which some officials have also come under the ED scanner.