ED Conducts Raids in Money Laundering Probe Against Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu
PTI
6 March 2025 1:31 PM IST

Searches target multiple locations linked to Balaji and associates over alleged irregularities in liquor trade and other scams

V. Senthil Balaji
The Enforcement Directorate has raided several premises in Tamil Nadu as part of a new money laundering probe involving Minister Senthil Balaji and others.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a fresh money laundering probe against minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state, official sources said.The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), they said. The ED has been probing the role of the DMK leader, also the Tamil Nadu electricity minister, in an earlier money laundering investigation liked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department. He has arrested by the federal agency in this case and is out on bail now.
