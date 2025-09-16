ECI Recognizes Anbumani as President: PMK

Chennai: Putting an end to the confusion over the leadership of the PMK following the expulsion of president Anbumani Ramadoss by founder S Ramadoss, a letter from the Election Commission of India (ECI) giving approval to the extension of Anbumani Ramadoss’ term till August 2026 was released by spokesman and advocate K Balu at the party office in Chennai on Monday.

Balu told the media that Anbumani Ramadoss had been authorized by the ECI to sign A-form and B-form of the candidates who would be fighting elections representing the party under the symbol, Mango. Candidates approved by Anbumani Ramadoss would alone be allotted the symbol.

The ECI, through a letter, had also recognized the Executive Meeting presided over by Anbumani Ramadoss at Mamallapuram on August 9, he said, adding that the present set of office-bearers, including secretary Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer Thilagabama, would also continue till August 2026.

The change of address of the party headquarters to Tilak Street in T Nagar, Chennai, has also been accepted by the ECI, he said, dispelling the doubts raised over the party leadership after the recent dispute between the father and son over the party management.

Now, only the candidates nominated by Anbumani Ramadoss would be allotted the Mango symbol by the ECI and only those members rallying behind him could use the party flag, Balu said, extending an invitation to all those who were had not associated themselves with the party after the dispute came to the light to return to the fold.