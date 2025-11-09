ECI Enables Public Search Facility For SIR of 2002 & 2005

Chennai:The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enabled a ‘dedicated search facility’ in the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu to help voters access information regarding them on the earlier Special Intensive Revisions (SIR) of electoral rolls, conducted in 2002 and 2005.

As the door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) commenced in the State, many voters were left confused as details of the voters in the previous SIR were asked in two columns. One about the voter filling up the form and the other about the relatives of the voter, both with regard to the details in the earlier SIR.



Since the people had heard about SIR only after it kicked up a controversy in Bihar, a few months ago, they were not aware of the SIRs conducted earlier and were left wondering what to mention in the columns of the form handed over to them by the BLO.



In a bid to help the voters overcome the confusion caused by the query on their details during previous SIR, the ECI has now enabled the public search facility through which the required details could be retrieved either by using the ‘Search by Name’ or ‘Search by EPIC number’ options made available in the portal of the Chief Electoral Officer.



‘This facility has been introduced to help citizens seamlessly participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process,’ an official press release issued on Saturday said. Voters can access the details by logging on to https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/.