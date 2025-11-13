ECI Enables Online Search Facility in SIR 2002/2005

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enabled the Online search facility for the Electoral Roll under the Intensive Revision, 2002/2005 for the access of electors in the website at www.voters.eci.gov.in.

An ECI press release said: In the home page of the website (https://www.voters.eci.gov.in) select the option “Search your name in the last SIR” wherein the State name (Tamil Nadu) has to be selected. It directs to the “Tamil Nadu Voters Service Portal” in which the Voters can retrieve their details by using the “Search by Name” or “Search by EPIC Number” options available on the portal. While searching through the option “Search by Name” the details of Name of District, AC, Name of elector, Father / Mother/ Husband/Legal guardian name, gender and verification code to be entered to fetch your details in SIR, 2002 / 2005.

For the convenience of electors to fill up the Enumeration Form online, the Electors can log in to the portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) using their registered mobile number or EPIC number, and authenticate themselves by entering the OTP received on their registered mobile number.

After login, they can select the option available under the caption “Fill Enumeration Form.” This facility is available to all electors whose name in the electoral roll matches with their name in their Aadhaar card.

Upon successful login, the elector is required to fill in the necessary details displayed on the webpage. After submitting the correct details, the system will redirect the elector to the e-sign page. An OTP will then be sent to the registered mobile number for authentication, and upon entering the OTP, the form will be successfully uploaded.

All electors who have registered their mobile numbers and whose names match in both Electoral Roll and Aadhaar records are requested to make use of this convenient online facility.