ECI Appoints Pratap Singh As Special Observer

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Pratap Singh as Special Observer in connection with the work relating to the General Election to the State Assembly, in exercise of the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said in a press release on Monday that the contact numbers of Pratap Singh were landline 044 28338378 and mobile 7845321461 and that the members of the public and political parties could contact him.

She gave the e-mail id for getting in touch with Special Observer a splobs.pelecd@tn.gov.in and the office address as Room No 412, Annexe Building, Aayakar Bhawan, Chennai.

She said that the liaison officer Jagan Mohan could also be contacted on his mobile number 9551322999.