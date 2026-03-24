ECI Allots Slots For Parties In DD, AIR

Chennai: Election Commission of India (ECI) under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has issued directions for allotment of broadcast and telecast time to National and State recognized political parties on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) in the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

A notification from ECI said digital time vouchers had been issued through the IT platform to all the recognized National and State Political Parties across 5 poll-bound States/UT for the Legislative assembly elections under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,.

The broadcast/telecast period would be scheduled between the date of publication of the list of contesting candidates in each phase and two days before the date of poll through a draw of lots in the presence of authorized representatives of the political parties and officials from the ECI.

Under the scheme, free broadcasting and telecasting facilities of a base time of 45 minutes have been allotted on both Doordarshan and All India Radio, for each party to be uniformly provided on the regional network within the State.

Additional time has been allotted to political parties based on their poll performance in the previous assembly elections.

Political parties are required to submit transcripts and recordings in advance, strictly adhering to the relevant guidelines. Recordings may be made in studios, meeting the technical standards prescribed by Prasar Bharati or at Doordarshan/AIR Kendras.

In addition to party broadcasts, Prasar Bharati Corporation will organize up to two panel discussions and/or debates on Doordarshan and All India Radio. Each eligible political party may nominate one representative for the programme which will be moderated by an approved coordinator.