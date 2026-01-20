Drunk Tribal Youth Held for Murdering Uncle
Dispute over money for liquor turns fatal in Pandalur hamlet
Ooty: A tribal youth was held for killing his maternal uncle during a quarrel.
According to the police at Ambalamoola, in Pandalur taluk, the residents of Narangamoola tribal hamlet in Pandalur spotted the body of Gopi, a resident of the hamlet, in the vicinity of the hamlet on Monday.
The tribesmen then informed the police.
A police team, which investigated the death of Gopi, came to know that on Sunday night Gopi, aged 55 years, was in a party with his nephew Sudeesh, aged 23, and a couple of his relatives at Naragamoola hamlet.
At one point of time, Sudeesh, said to be drunk, entered into a quarrel with Gopi, asking him for money to buy liquor.
Angered during the quarrel, Sudeesh is said to have attacked Gopi with a log. However, Gopi succumbed to injuries.
Sudeesh fled the scene and had been hiding in a nearby jungle.
The police team nabbed him and booked him for killing his uncle, police sources added.