Drunk Tribal Youth Held for Murdering Uncle

Ooty: A tribal youth was held for killing his maternal uncle during a quarrel.

According to the police at Ambalamoola, in Pandalur taluk, the residents of Narangamoola tribal hamlet in Pandalur spotted the body of Gopi, a resident of the hamlet, in the vicinity of the hamlet on Monday.

The tribesmen then informed the police.

A police team, which investigated the death of Gopi, came to know that on Sunday night Gopi, aged 55 years, was in a party with his nephew Sudeesh, aged 23, and a couple of his relatives at Naragamoola hamlet.

At one point of time, Sudeesh, said to be drunk, entered into a quarrel with Gopi, asking him for money to buy liquor.

Angered during the quarrel, Sudeesh is said to have attacked Gopi with a log. However, Gopi succumbed to injuries.

Sudeesh fled the scene and had been hiding in a nearby jungle.

The police team nabbed him and booked him for killing his uncle, police sources added.