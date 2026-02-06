Drugs worth Rs 23 cr seized at Chennai airport, six smuggling mules held

Chennai: Chennai Airport Customs Air Intelligence officials have seized 23 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 23 crore, smuggled in from Thailand. Six graduates from Kerala, who acted as 'smuggling mules' by hiding the contraband inside food and chocolate packets, have been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off about large-scale smuggling of high-grade hydroponic cannabis from Thailand involving youth from Kerala, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) formed a special team for intensive surveillance.

When a flight arrived from Bangkok, the officials intercepted a group of four young men from Kerala. Investigations revealed they had travelled to Thailand as tourists and returned to Chennai the very next day. Due to their suspicious and contradictory statements, they were taken to the Customs office for a thorough baggage search. Officials discovered 15 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed inside processed food and chocolate packets. The international market value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 15 crore.

In a similar incident on Friday early hours, another flight arrived from Bangkok. Officials intercepted two more youths from Kerala who had also returned just one day after departing for Thailand. A search of their luggage revealed 8 kg of hydroponic cannabis hidden within food packets, valued at Rs 8 crore.

A total of 23 kg of cannabis worth Rs 23 crore was seized, and six individuals have been arrested. All six are graduates from Kerala, including some trained as software engineers.

The accused claimed they turned to smuggling because they could not find jobs suited to their qualifications. They felt that ordinary jobs offered low wages, which were insufficient to support a "luxurious lifestyle." Driven by the desire to earn quick money through shortcuts, they acted as "mules" for international drug trafficking syndicates. Most of the arrested individuals are reportedly new to the smuggling trade, with only one or two having prior involvement, said customs officials.