Drone Ban in Madurai Ahead of CM Stalin’s Jallikattu Visit

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to attend the Jallikattu event in Madurai on Saturday, prompting authorities to impose a ban on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the district for security reasons, according to an official release from the Madurai District Collector.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Madurai airport and depart on the same day. The ban on drones and UAVs will be in force near the airport, surrounding areas, along travel routes and across Madurai district limits.

The district administration warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban by operating drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles during the restriction period.

“As the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Madurai by air on 17.01.2026 to witness the Jallikattu event and will be departing on the same day, a ban has been imposed on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Madurai airport, surrounding areas, travel routes and within the Madurai district limits for security reasons. Legal action will be taken against violators,” the release stated.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-embracing sport held in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January. The event involves trained bulls being released from a ‘vadi vassal’, with bull tamers attempting to hold on to the hump of the bull to win prizes.

The sport is especially popular in southern Tamil Nadu and holds deep cultural significance, particularly in Madurai. Every year, elaborate security arrangements are made to ensure the safety of participants and spectators during the event.

Earlier on Thursday, the first major Jallikattu event of the year was held at Periya Suryur in Tiruchirappalli district in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

For several years, the competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Following requests from villagers and with approval from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

The newly constructed arena has since been inaugurated and is equipped with safety arrangements, a vaadivaasal, barricades and spectator facilities, including a gallery for comfortable viewing.

This year’s competition at the Suryur arena features 750 bulls and 500 bull tamers competing in 10 rounds. A car has been announced as the first prize and a two-wheeler as the second prize, while all participants will receive veshtis and sarees as gifts.