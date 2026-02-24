Dravidian Politics Is More Relevant Now: Dy CM

Chennai: Dravidian politics was more relevant for youth today as the younger generation wanted quick and convincing solutions to the problems they faced every day and the message of DMK, founded by a group of young leaders 76 years ago, still carried a vision centered on their progress, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Monday.

Speaking at ‘Town Hall Chennai,’ an event organized by CNN-News 18 television channel, he said Dravidian politics, at its very core, told every young person that their future would be decided by their talent and not by their background.

The people of Tamil Nadu had continued to support the DMK, despite decades of false allegations spread by communal forces because they clearly understood the essence of the Dravidian ideology, something much of the country had largely misunderstood.

Denying that the DMK had been opposing Hindi imposition just for political gains, he said Tamil Nadu’s struggle against the Hindi imposition began in the 1930s a decade before the DMK party was formed with hundreds of Tamil scholars and lakhs of activists coming to the streets, opposing Hindi imposition.

Even in 1965, it was college students who spearheaded the massive protests across the state against the Hindi imposition and the DMK, under the leadership of M K Stalin was now carrying forward that historic struggle, he said, mocking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah coming down to Tamil Nadu during elections ndd regretting that they were unable to speak Tamil.

The Dravidian model government uplifted disadvantaged sections by empowering them through education and encouraged government school students to pursue higher education with the aim of ensuring that every student in the State was empowered to succeed in the era of AI, he said.

To ensure a bright future for the youth, communal forces should be countered and social harmony protected and Stalin was leading India in that fight, he said, adding that they would not get intimidated and we will never surrender. However hard the BJP tried, it would not succeed in Tamil Nadu, he said.