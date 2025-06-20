Doomsday Fish Sightings Spark Fear of Catastrophe

The mysterious deep-sea oarfish, often dubbed as the “doomsday fish” has created fear and frenzy after being spotted four times in just 20 days across several countries including India, Australia, and New Zealand.

The earliest sighting this year was in May 2025 along the coast of Tamil Nadu, India. In a photo that quickly went viral, seven fishermen can be seen holding a massive 30-foot specimen. On June 2nd, another oarfish, 3-meters long washed up on the western coasts of Tasmania, Australia. Following this, two oarfishes were spotted in New Zealand, one near Dunedin and another one, missing its head near Christchurch. These back-to-back sightings have fueled both speculation and anxiety across the world, especially in regions with a history of seismic activity.

The reason for this fear is the Japanese folklore attached to the creature. Known scientifically as Regalecus glesne, the oarfish is the world’s longest bony fish, capable of growing up to 36 feet in length. Its elongated, ribbon-like body and undulated swimming motion are suspected to have contributed to ancient sea monster legends. This fish usually inhabits deep ocean waters between 200 and 1,000 meters and is rarely seen along the surface.

According to Japanese folklore, such rare sightings often coincide with earthquakes and tsunamis leading to much of the current anxiety. Despite no scientific backing, this belief has been reinforced in the past, notably after several oarfish reportedly swept up on the shores of Japan prior to the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Similarly, in 2024, a 12-foot oarfish was sighted off the San Diego coast just two days before Los Angeles was struck with a 4.4 earthquake. It is important to note however, that not all oarfish sightings have led to disasters.

This wave of fear is being further fueled by a prophecy by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki who is often compared to the famed mystic Baba Vanga. In her 2021 book update, Tatsuki, who has claimed to foresee the future through dreams, predicted an unspecified catastrophe to hit Japan on July 5th 2025.The combination of the oarfish sightings and the nearing of the prophesied date, has led to a sharp decline in tourism bookings in Japan and neighbouring countries. Tatsuki’s followers have spread the warning creating a mix of fear and fascination online.

Scientific research offers a different perspective to these sightings. Studies such as the 2019 review by the Bulletin of the Seismological Society Of America have found no statistically significant correlation between oarfish appearances and seismic events. Marine biologists suggest the sightings to be illness, injury, disorientation, or changes in ocean conditions such as temperature shifts, pollution, or underwater disturbances. Climate change and increased human interference may also contribute to the frequent sightings.





This article is written by Rishima Mosali, intern from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune