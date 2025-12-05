DMK’s Youth Wing Leaders to Meet in Tiruvannamalai

Chennai: Office-bearers of the DMK’s Youth wing from 91 Assembly constituencies will be meeting at Vanmiyanthangal in Tiruvannamalai district on December 14 to devise their strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections as the DMK gears up to step up its campaign particularly in the backdrop of a popular fear that the younger generation of voters could be drawn towards the fledgling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam of Vijay.

DMK Youth Wing secretary and deputy chief minister Udhayanithi Stalin, who visited the meeting venue on Friday, said that the north zone youth wing office-bearers meeting on December 14 will begin at 4 pm and will be addressed by Chief Minister M K Stalin and all the top leaders of the party including general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Balu, principal secretary K N Nehru and so on.

Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled the youth wing conclave at Tiruvarur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that enabled the party’s alliance to sweep all the 40 seats in the State and in neighbouring Puducherry and said that the Tiurvannamalai event too would help the party and its allies in the same way.

The event would bring all the youth wing office bearers together and motivate them to involve themselves in the campaign for the 2026 elections, which would witness a tough fight between the parties with the votes of the youth playing a crucial role.

So to retain and also lure the young generation of voters, the DMK had started strengthening the Youth Wing under Udhayandhi Stalin, who is also travelling extensively in the State and meeting as many people as possible.

Since the parties see a major challenge in harnessing the votes of the youth in the next elections, particularly after the TVK started drawing huge crowds to its meetings and roadshows, the DMK leadership is giving importance to reaching out to them. It is in that context the gathering of over a lakh youth wing office bearers in Tiruvannamalai assumed significance for the party that the deputy chief Minister himself was overseeing the arrangements.

A press release from the DMK headquarters put out an exhaustive list of dignitaries attending the event of youth wing office bearers of northern region and it looked that the entire party top brass was involved in the show that would turn out to be the precursor for the election campaign.

The party is also planning to hold similar conclaves of youth wing office-bearers in other regions subsequently and cover the entire State as it has now recognized the pivotal role that youth force could play in the hustings.