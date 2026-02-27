DMK’s Women Campaigners Touch a Chord With Voters

Chennai: As campaigning for the Assembly election picks up momentum in Tamil Nadu, the house-to-house visits of the DMK’s women workers are touching a chord with the voters as they highlight the various social welfare schemes of the State government, many of which had brought changes in the lives of ordinary women.

The DMK had formed ‘Stalin’s women brigades’ comprising 10 trained campaigners in each and every polling booth in the State. That brigade has launched its door-to-door campaign since February and the exercise was making waves in political circles, according to DMK sources.

One advantage faced by the women’s brigades is that they have no parallel forces in other parties though some of them have also entered the campaign fray. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s bus tour across the State is not making an impact like the women campaigners knocking at the doors.

The meetings of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay in various constituencies are drawing huge crowds of party supporters, including women, donning the party shawls but that does not make an impact on the ordinary women voters immersed in domestic chores at home.

Since the party has also taken efforts to train at least one member of each of the women’s brigade, the women are making an impact in the campaign scene by doing the job of explaining the welfare schemes of the government effectively to the target audience: Women.

With the women groups managing to strike a personal rapport with the women voters and elucidate on the benefits of the schemes like the monthly assistance to women, particularly the payment of Rs 5000 in lump sum for three months and an additional Rs 2000, the campaign has made a positive impact among voters.

For, the campaigners just speak to the ordinary women in a positive manner on what the DMK has done on the last five years and how it has changed the lives of many women like them and not resort to any negative criticism of other parties or political leaders, something that the rival parties are doing now from stages, platforms and bus roofs.

Touched by the campaign, many women also speak to their peers on what they believe about the ruling party’s agenda that does not necessarily include political rhetoric. So the women campaigners have managed to create an image of the DMK as a party that launches schemes that benefit the poor and the weak in society, particularly women.