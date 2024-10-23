DMK to win not just 2026 polls but all that to follow, too: CM Stalin

Speaking at a marriage of a party veteran’s grandson that he solemnized at Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday, Stalin referred to Palaniswami’s recent remark of the DMK losing its popularity and importance and said the AIADMK general secretary seemed to have had a dream suddenly, prompting him to seek astrological advice.

Accusing Palanaiswami of running away to Salem and hiding himself when heavy rains threatened Chennai, he said DMK leaders at all levels, starting with the Chief Minister to Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin to other Ministers to ruling part MPs and MLAs came out to know the grievances of the people.

Even local body representatives reached out to the people to know their plight and find redress because the State was now under DMK rule, he said, adding that Palaniswami would not have come out during rains even if his party was in power.

The DMK was always with the people, whether it was in power or not, and now that it was in power it was implementing scheme after scheme for the benefit of the people, making Palaniswami turn jealous and seek consolation in astrology, he said.

But his prediction on the DMK alliance heading for a break up would not become a reality as the coalition was not cobbled up not with a view to gaining power and positions by winning elections but was forged on the basis of principles.

So there was no rift in the alliance though there would be discussions, arguments and debates, he said. But Palaniswami, who was unable to nurture and develop his own party, was peeking into the affairs of rival coalitions just like a curious neighbor eavesdropping into the conversations in other houses, he said.

As far as the DMK was concerned, it was with the people always and concerned about their problems and had honoured all the promises made to people during the elections, besides implementing more welfare schemes, thus earning the goodwill and gratitude of the people, he said.

