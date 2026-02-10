 Top
DMK To Support Feb 12 Strike By Unions

Tamil Nadu
10 Feb 2026 11:07 PM IST

A DMK statement said on Tuesday that the amendment to the electricity laws had led to fears of privatization of the power sector and that the Union Government had not announced remunerative prices for agricultural products.

Chennai: The DMK would support the strike called by trade unions on February 12 to protest against the anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-democratic and anti-people policies of the Union BJP government and the demand the withdrawal of the four legislations passed in the Lok Sabha without a discussion in Lok Sabha or with the State governments or the trade union.

DC Correspondent
