DMK Spars With EPS On Karur Tragedy

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin on his statement that false news on the stampede at Karur on Saturday was being spread and mocked State Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, saying that was unable to act out his crying properly, evoking a quick reply from the Minister.

In what finally turned out to be a war of words over the tragedy in which 41 persons died and over 100 others were injured, Poyyamozhi recalled AIADMK leaders, including Palaniswami, enacting a series of ‘dramas’ like an entire ministry taking oath by shedding tears exactly 11 years ago when J Jayalalithaa lost her Chief Minister’s post following a court judgment.

Referring to another charge of Palaniswami that the enquiry commission instituted to probe the stampede was an eyewash, Poyyamozhi asked if the commissions ordered during the AIADMK rule to probe the police shooting in Thoothukudi, incidentally by the same retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, and the Arumugaswami commission to investigate the death of Jayalalithaa were also instances of ‘eyewash.’

Palaniswami had asked why the Chief Minister did not plunge into grief, as he did after the Karur incident, when a hooch tragedy took a heavy toll in Kallakurichi or when five persons died during the airshow in Chennai and said that the DMK was playing politics with the stampede when the opposition parties were refraining from doing it.