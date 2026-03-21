DMK Need To Be In Power For Five More Years: CM

CHENNAI: For Tamil Nadu to see a complete development, the DMK should win the coming Assembly elections and continue in power for another five years, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday, listing out the plethora of welfare schemes that are waiting to be implemented by his government.

The ‘Stalin Statement,’ containing the dreams that would come true, mentions programmes under various departments like housing board, health and family welfare, Adi Dravidar welfare and Agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

To achieve the development targets set by his government for the different departments, the DMK should return to power for another term, Stalin said, adding that the State would also win in the process.

Among the dreams in the Stalin Statement are 7 lakh houses in both rural and urban localities, health insurance cover for all, increase of cultivation area by the agriculture department, a slew of schemes for school education, including the library 5.0 project for the many schemes like the ‘Victory Schools’ plan.

Under the Naan Mudhalvan 2.0 programme higher education would get a boost and the economic conditions of the backward class people would be lifted under the aegis of the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The Adi Dravida Welfare Department would distribute house pattas to every person from the SC and ST communities, the statement said.