DMK Moves Supreme Court Against Electoral Roll Revision in Tamil Nadu

3 Nov 2025 7:05 PM IST

Party challenges Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, citing concerns raised by CM Stalin-led multi-party meeting

The DMK has filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, a move decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging implementing SIR of electoral rolls in the state. DMK's Organisation Secretary, senior leader R S Bharathi has filed the petition in the court through party MP, senior advocate NR Elango, a DMK release said.

The state's ruling party has gone to court a day after a meeting of multiple parties chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin here decided to approach the apex court on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
dmk Supreme Court tamil nadu m k stalin Special Intensive Revision 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
About the Author

