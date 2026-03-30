DMK Manifesto Is The Superstar Of Polls: CM

CHENNAI: Calling the DMK manifesto that was released on Sunday as the ‘superstar that has entered the electoral area’, the party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said that it was an all-rounder that gave promises to women, students, youth, farmers, fisher folk, weavers, differently-abled, minorities and others.

In his message on X, Stalin said on Monday that the manifesto was a "game-changing" plan for the State as it listed six steps towards progress with four for youth and two for farmers, besides a plethora of other aspirations for housing and infrastructure, governance, women and family.

He said the monetary support announced was an economic multiplier that would lift the local economy, support small businesses, skill people and upgrade long-term outcomes. Moving away from the one-size-fits-all mode to a choice-based governance method, it envisaged a system in which peopled decided what worked for them, he said

Since development and welfare moved together, one could build infrastructure, grow the economy, and uplift people simultaneously, Stalin said, adding that the manifesto focused on creating assets, improving productivity, generating economic activity, and delivering measurable long-term returns.

Some of the features of the manifesto that were underscored in the message were modern no-meter pump sets for 20 lakh farmers, who had been getting free electricity, Rs 8000 worth gift hamper to housewives from families that were not paying income tax to enable them to buy any household accessory like refrigerator, washing machine, television, grinder, mixer, microwave and other ovens.

He said that the manifesto was a next-phase document that built on what had already been delivered and scales it up with smarter design, deeper impact, and wider reach.

Stressing on the DMK poll promises of increasing the monthly grant under 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' to Rs 2,000 from the present Rs 1,000, and including more eligible women in the scheme, he spoke about expanding the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme till 8th Standard

Among the other salient features Stalin mentioned were the skill training for 5 lakh youth who had completed higher education, drawing foreign investment of Rs 18 lakh crore and creating 50 lakh jobs over 5 years, hiking the higher education monthly grant for college students to Rs 1,500 from the present Rs 1,000, distributing 30 lakh free laptops to college students.

Constructing 10 lakh new concrete houses under 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam' and various other housing schemes towards a hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030, was another assurance that he gave, adding that the people's aspirations registered under the 'Unga Kanava Sollunga' (Tell us your dreams) initiative would be fulfilled on priority basis.