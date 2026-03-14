DMK-led Alliance Protest Against Centre On LPG Crisis

Chennai: Blaming the Union NDA government, led by the BJP, for the present LPG crisis and for not coming up with any scheme for Tamil Nadu, members of the Secular Progressive Alliance would hold protests on Sunday, March 15, at 10.30 am in all unions, towns, regions and town panchayats of all districts.

Making the announcement of the protest, the parties accused the BJP of betraying Tamil Nadu in all aspects and said that they wanted to express their condemnation for the shabby manner in which the State was being treated.