DMK Has Clear Edge In Tambaram, TVK Votes Play Crucial Role

Chennai: The DMK has a definite edge over the other parties the AIADMK, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Naam Thamizhar Party (NTK) in the Tambaram constituency in Chengalpet district. The votes to be sliced by the TVK will play a crucial role in the results and the first three places.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK bagged 48.93 percent votes while the AIADMK with BJP support polled 32.14 percent votes. However, in the 2024 Assembly elections, the DMK secured 51.93 percent votes to the AIADMK’s 16.5 percent votes and the Tamil Maanila Congress (BJP alliance) share of 17.12 percent. Even if the chemistry between the AIADMK and BJP and the electoral arithmetic holds good, the AIADMK candidate Chitlapakkam C. Rajendran should climb a mountain to defeat DMK’s new face R.S. Kiruthiga Devi.

The TVK has fielded D. Sarathkumar who is expected to cut into the votes of the DMK and AIADMK since youth and women in the area back the party. He could take the second place if the party takes a large chunk of the AIADMK votes or fall to the third place if he failed to do so. Sarathkumar has a chance to win only if he erodes into the support base of both the DMK and AIADMK in a big way. Till now, Vijay has not campaigned in Chennai’s southern suburbs and it is not known if he will visit them.

Ever since Tambaram constituency was carved out from Thiruporur, the DMK has won 7 times, AIADMK thrice and Congress once. Former Speaker Munu Aadhi of the AIADMK won the seat in 1977 and 1980. Tambaram, the southern entry point of Chennai, faces drainage problems due to lack of underground drainage system.

The area faces heavy traffic congestion on major roads including Chennai-Tiruchi national highway, Tambaram-Velachery road and Tambaram-Mudichur road. The Perungalathur flyover works towards Nedungundram and the Eastern Bypass road are not completed. Most of the water bodies are disappearing without maintenance. However, Tambaram has seen good development with the coming up of IT companies in Perungalathur, conversion of Tambaram into the third terminal and building of the Tambaram district headquarters hospital.