DMK Govt’s Final Budget of This Term Today

Chennai: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will be presenting the final budget of the present term of the DMK in government on Tuesday when the State Assembly opens for the Budget session at 9.30 am.

Though the government does not have the scope to present an elaborate budget announcing popular welfare schemes that could endear itself to the people on the eve of the Assembly elections that are expected to be held in April or May, there is talk of the retirement age of government employees being increased to 62 years.

It is said that since the government was facing financial difficulties, it would go for the postponing the retirement of government staff that would help delay the honouring of financial commitment to the government staff by two years, giving some interim relief.

It was the same tactics that the Government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami adopted in 2020 when he first raised the retirement age to 59 years in May. 2020, and then to 69 years in February, 2021.

Even if the move by the then AIADMK government gave some interim relief to the establishment, it did not have the AIADMK in the elections that came in 2021.

So, increasing the retirement age of government employees might not add to the popularity of the DMK rule that has several other achievements under its belt. Yet it is speculated in some quarters that the Budget session might see that happen.