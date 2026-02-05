DMK Distributes Halwa To Tell a Bitter Story

Chennai: Intensifying its campaign against the BJP, the DMK has embarked on a month-long propaganda all over the State by holding meetings and also symbolically portraying eggs and halwa to drive home the point that the State was being given a short shrift by the Union Government in the allocation of funds.

Posters with an image of a big egg appeared on the walls in Tirunelveli on Wednesday with accompanying caption stating that it was what the allocation that Tamil Nadu got in the recent Union Budget to denote that the State had got ‘zero’ funds – zero in Tamil is referred to as egg, too.

Another imagery that the DMK employed was that of halwa, which in local parlance means taken for a ride when said ‘given halwa’ in a figurative manner. So, to tell the people that the State was being taken for a ride or ‘given halwa’ by the Union Government, the DMK symbolically prepared the sweet dish and distributed it to the members of the public.

Traditionally, the halwa is also prepared ahead of the Union Budget presentation as the staff involved in the preparation of the budget literally go into hiding after eating the halwa. But the halwa imagery is very common in spoken Tamil to indicate taking someone for a ride and the DMK is using it to attack the BJP accusing it of depriving the State of its dues.

In the posters with the giant image of the egg, the party, however, clearly states that it was the allocation for Tamil Nadu in the ‘2026 Union Budget of the BJP-AIADMK government’ with a view to blaming its local rival, too, for the betrayal of the State.

The campaign, titled ‘Tamil Nadu Thalaikuniayathur’ (Tamil Nadu will not hang its head in shame), kicked off on February 1, involving 22 star speakers of the party, and would be held in all the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Massive public meetings are being organized to explain the programmes and schemes of the DMK government in the last five years of rule with several leaders addressing the crowd.

At the meeting held in six places – Gummidipoondi, Bhavanisagar, Vellacherry, Aranthangi, Srivaikuntam and Keelpenathur – on Wednesday, 13,000 people participated, a DMK press release said.