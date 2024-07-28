DMK, Congress Protest Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

The DMK agitation was in the morning with Dayanidhi Maran, Central Chennai MP, spearheading it near the Chennai Collector’s office and Tamilachi Thangapandian, South Chennai MP, leading the protest in Saidapet.

The agitations by the DMK and Congress are not just aimed at exposing the BJP anti-Tamil Nadu stand but also intended to expose the arm twisting tactics adopted by the Union Government to bring around the only State that did not return a single member of the BJP or its allies to the Parliament in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The neglect of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, which has not even mentioned the name of the State once, was aimed at teaching the people who had not yet come around to support the BJP and its allies a lesson for getting stuck in their old ways, the INDIA coalition parties feels and hence wanted to keep the people rallying around them.



