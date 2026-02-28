DMK-Congress Begin Formal Seat-Sharing Talks

Chennai : The ruling DMK and its major ally the Congress on Saturday began the formal seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly election. The Congress delegation under AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai and AICC co-incharge Niveditha Alva arrived at the Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters and commenced the talks with the DMK panel led by senior Parliamentarian T R Baalu.

"Lets not speculate. We will get back to you with details," Chodankar earlier told reporters when asked about the number of seats the grand old party would demand from the DMK and whether a Rajya Sabha seat has been promised to the Congress.

Congress, which is a key constituent of the DMK-led alliance has high expectation pitching for more number of seats than 25 Assembly seats that it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, a Rajya Sabha seat besides a share in power.